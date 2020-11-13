thumbnail_IMG_5477.jpg

Devall Middle School science teacher Cynthia West with some of her students and WBR Foundation Chairman Beth olinde.
thumbnail_IMG_5475.jpg

Devall Middle School teacher Katherine Scott (right) and WBR Foundation Chairman Beth Olinde. 

The West Baton Rouge Foundation awarded two Devall Middle School teachers grants for projects. 

Katherine Scott, a DMS computer, business and career readiness teacher was awarded a grant for lessons on video production, sound and editing. 

DMS science teacher Cynthia West was awarded a grant for "COVID Science: Still Hands On." 

 

