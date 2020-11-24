Superintendent of West Baton Rouge Schools Wes Watts joined three other superintendents Monday in urging state officials to loosen quarantine rules keeping children from attending in-person lessons.
Watts joined superintendents from Ascension, Rapides, and Livingston parishes in objecting to the rules, saying they’re overly restrictive and keeping many healthy students from attending school.
State officials released this response Monday afternoon:
“The Louisiana Department of Health continues to follow CDC guidance on quarantine and so are not recommending any changes to K-12 guidance at this time. We are currently in a third wave of infections, so it is important for us to focus on reducing COVID-19 cases and community spread.”
The request comes during a difficult transitional period for the parish, with the school system urging the return to in-person classes for the sake of education quality and the state experiencing its third spike in COVID cases.
The results of a district-wide survey found nearly 400 students will continue to be enrolled in the Virtual Academy next semester.
