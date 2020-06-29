The West Baton Rouge Parish Library will be closed for the next 14 days after members of the library staff tested positive for COVID-19, the library announced on Facebook Monday.
The library will reopen on July 13.
The library encourages patrons to use Hoopla, a digital media streaming service, which allows users to download digital books, tv shows, movies, audiobooks and music to their phone, tablet, computer and tv. The service has a rotating selection and everything is available to everyone at the same time.
