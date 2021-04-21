The West Baton Rouge Parish Library has launched a new phone call and testing service to reach your local Reference Librarian via a mobile number for assistance. Now, West Side library patrons can get big system service quickly and easily without having to leave home.
Major library systems like the New York Public Library offer mobile reference as well as the local East Baton Rouge Parish Library.
Assistance is available for getting information, help setting up a mobile app like Libby for ebooks and e-audios and Hoopla for those formats plus music, TV and movies. Call or text Reference Librarian Luis Interiano at 225-577-3708 if you need Internet help or get stuck on a computer task.
The library’s Mobile Reference service is available during business hours Monday through Friday 9 a.m to 5 p.m. and Saturday 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Messages sent after hours will be answered on the following business day. Try it now! Text 225-577-3708.
