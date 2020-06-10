Middle and high school students will begin arriving on campuses of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools ten minutes later, according to a handbook change for the 2020-21 school year.
Beginning this fall, middle and high schools will begin at 8:15 a.m. and end at 3:20 p.m. Elementary schools will continue on the same schedule, starting at 7:30 a.m. and ending at 2:35 p.m.
Carpool and bussing will also open 10 minutes earlier to accommodate students.
Principals brought the idea to Superintendent Wes Watts, he told the school board during yesterday's committee meeting. The new school start time will give families with students at different schools more time for carpool and help get busses out earlier for afternoon drop-off.
