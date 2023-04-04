On April 2, excellent weather led to a great turnout at the West Baton Rouge Museum for their Eggstravaganza.
The sugar museum’s front lawn was the site of four egg hunting grounds divided by age groups. Children from 0-12 were invited to pick packed eggs in the sections beginning at 2:45 p.m. under the oaks. Young volunteers Julia Gibson and Kaitlyn Germany helped place the eggs before the events.
The egg hunt was only part of the fun. Easter bunny photo opportunities were on site behind Arbroth’s Store. The museum’s barn held tables full of art supplies for coloring decorative egg designs on paper. Throughout the event, children participated in a scavenger hunt organized by the museum.
There was an on-site petting zoo featuring a horse, a mini horse, bunnies, and a goat. The animals and kids alike had front-row access to WBR’s Blues After School performers rocking the lawn from the Juke Joint.
Other activities included face painting, pin the tail of the bunny, egg, and spoon race, along with a few food vendors. Inside the museum, student art from WBR students was on display including multiple renditions of a vase and apple still life art from Brusly Middle School’s 6th and 7th graders in the Brick Gallery.
