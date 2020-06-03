Tropical Storm Cristobal made landfall in Mexico with winds reaching 60 m.p.h this morning and is expected to head toward the U.S. Gulf Coast next.
The National Weather Service has issued flood warning throughout Louisiana through Tuesday.
Gov. John Bel Edwards urged residents not to focus as much on the pass but on the cone, which clearly shows everything in Louisiana will likely be impacted, he said.
Today, Gov. Edwards will hold a media briefing about Tropical Storm Cristobal and Louisiana’s response to COVID-19. As of 12 p.m., @LaDeptHealth is reporting 41,133 positive cases of COVID-19. #lagov ⏰: 2:30 pm 🎥: https://t.co/DTNQGJ59Le 💻: https://t.co/vSvlRpr0Dy pic.twitter.com/cO8TaNicyl— John Bel Edwards (@LouisianaGov) June 3, 2020
If Cristobal is not beaten down by interaction with Mexico, there is a chance the storm strengthens to a hurricane over the central Gulf of Mexico later this weekend, prior to reaching the U.S., according to meteorologists with AccuWeather.
In preparation, West Baton Rouge Parish government has opened fill-your-own sandbag locations at parks across the parish.
West Baton Rouge residents in need of sandbags can find them at one of the locations listed below:
*BRING YOUR OWN SHOVEL*
William & Lee Park, 1631 Louisiana Ave. Port Allen
Rivault Park, 900 South Jefferson Ave. Port Allen
Alexander Park250 Elaine St. Brusly,
Erwinville Park, 5110 Rougon Rd, Port Allen,
Myhand Park, 8201 Laws Rd, Addis
South Winterville Water Tower
Lobdell Fire Station
Addis Fire Station, 6875 Hwy 1, Addis
