West Baton Rouge kicked off the year as the pilot parish for the Educators Rising program with the first EdRising launch in the state at Port Allen High on Tuesday, Sept. 18.
Educators Rising seeks to elevate the teaching profession by helping high school students interested in a career in education get a head start. The program aims to enroll the best and brightest students and get them on the path to be a successful and effective educator.
“We’re going to invest a lot in you because we want to grow our own,” Superintendent Wes Watts told students at the launch. “We want you back in West Baton Rouge Parish. We want to have a job for you when you finish school to come back and make an impact on students the way your teachers are doing for you.”
Great teachers aren’t just born, nor do they fall from the sky. It takes years of cultivating experience and skills to master a classroom, Brusly High teacher and 2018 Louisiana Teacher of the Year Kim Eckert said.
Eckert is spearheading the program along with Brusly High assistant principal Julie Mayeaux and Port Allen High teachers Dr. Kellie Green and Jill Edwards. Eckert teaches a class using the EdRising curriculum at Brusly High. Port Allen High offers EdRising as an extracurricular club. Next year, the two schools will “flip-flop” components, and each campus will offer it as both a class and extracurricular club.
The class is a mixture of legacy students, who have wanted to teach all of their life, and those who still may not be considering a career in education. The only requirement for enrollment is the desire to be a great human being, Eckert said.
Emma Sarradet is the daughter of Chamberlin Elementary Principal Elizabeth Sarradet and School Board Member Craig Sarradet. She is a legacy student but didn’t begin considering a career in education until high school, when Eckert “brought it out” in her, she said.
Jonathan Veal has his eyes set on a seat in the Louisiana Supreme Court after a career in law. This class has helped him reflect on his community to better understand what shaped it, and how it has shaped him, he said.
“No matter what you do in life you’re always going to have to teach somebody,” Jackson Dupont, a student who is undecided in his career path, said.
Braxton Michel, an EdRising student, said he saw himself pursuing a career as an orthodontist throughout most of his high school career. Then, teachers Amy Hernandez and Coach Storm Reeves changed his perspective and helped him “find his why.”
“Ms. Hernandez taught me how to be an effective teacher while Coach Reeves showed me a male could do the same,” Michel said. “I feel like it’s kind of sad that it took 13 years of schooling to reach a significant male teacher in my career. This is only one of the battles we must fight.”
The program seeks to groom the next generation of educators but does not require students to pursue a teaching career. The curriculum encourages students to “find their why” whatever it may be. For some, their why is to educate, for others, it is to seek justice, but for all, it is to make the world a better place.
“Education is the extinguisher to the fires of ignorance, corruption and immorality and with the help of EdRising we can become the next generation of the world’s greatest firefighters,” Mignonne Leachman, a member of the Port Allen High EdRising Club said.
