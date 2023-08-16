A highly contested sheriff’s election, the selection of a new parish president and two other parish items will share the ballot with the governor’s race and other state offices on the Oct. 14 ballot.
SHERIFF
Three candidates – Jeff Bergeron, Leo Fontenot and Zack Simmers – will battle to succeed West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Mike Cazes, who announced in February he would not seek reelection.
Cazes is in his fifth term.
While the official qualifying took period took place last week, the campaign to succeed Cazes has been well underway for months. Signs for all three candidates have been prominent throughout the parish.
Bergeron has worked 31 years for the state Attorney General’s Office.
Fontenot, the current Chief Administrator for the Sheriff’s Office, has a combined 30 years as a public employee.
Simmers has worked as the liaison for the Sheriff’s Office and the District Attorney’s Office.
PARISH PRESIDENT
Jason Manola and Grover Harrison III will face off to become the next West Baton Rouge Parish President.
The winner will succeed Riley “Pee” Berthelot, who will retire when his term expires Dec. 31. He has served as Parish President since 2004.
Manola currently serves as the Chief of Administration for the West Baton Rouge Parish Government.
Harrison currently serves as Director of Communication and Outreach at AmeriHealth Caritas Louisiana.
PORT ALLEN MARSHAL
A race for City Marshal of Port Allen City Court will pit Dwayne Lee Sr. against Sonny J. Massey.
PARISH COUNCIL
District 2 Parish Councilman Daryl “Turf” Babin will face Paula Prejean Soniat in the only Parish Council on the line in the election. District 2 covers the Brusly area.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.