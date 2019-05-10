West Baton Rouge Parish ranked second in the state for most incoming investment, according to a study by SmartAsset. The West Side sits behind first-place Ascension on the top ten list of parishes receiving the most investment in their local economies.
Last year, West Baton Rouge claimed the first place spot.
SmartAsset, a financial technology company, analyzed growth in businesses, GDP, new building permits and federal funding to calculate an incoming investment index for each parish based on data from 2017.
West Baton Rouge touts the highest number of new building permits per 1,000 homes, but business growth was less than one percent for the three year period. Ascension Parish data shows business growth of nearly seven percent.
Ascension collects approximately $85 in federal funding per capita, just two percent of West Baton Rouge's $3,914 per capita. Federal funding per capita is calculated using the number of contracts awarded to businesses operating in the parish, not federal grants.
