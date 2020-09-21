West Baton Rouge Parish ranked third for property tax values across Louisiana in a study released by SmartAsset, a New York-based financial technology company. Local experts claim the parish’s high score is a direct result of its fortunate geography, but others point to other contributing factors, like the desire to avoid traffic.
The study looked at property taxes, school rankings and change in property values over a five-year period to determine which parishes get the most value from their property taxes.
West Baton Rouge Parish scored a 59.19 on the index, behind Grant Parish, 59.28, and Iberville Parish, 74.03. “Location, location, location,West Baton Rouge Parish Assessor Barney “Frog” Altazan said.
The parish’s convenient access to the Port of Greater Baton Rouge, combined with its proximity to nearby chemical plants, drives property demand. Altazan also credits historical factors for driving up prices.
“It was easy to go anywhere in East Baton Rouge from the West Side until Katrina,” Altazan said. “A lot of people commuting from East Baton Rouge have a tough time fighting the traffic for a few years getting to work, and a good deal of them decide it’s more convenient to move to West Baton Rouge.”
Superintendent of schools Wes Watts said the parish’s geography has helped drive home demand, but so have the reputation and performance of WBR schools. It’s the parish’s schools that make people comfortable with the idea of moving to the parish, rather than commuting.
“From our perspective, the most critical factor to a good community is a good school system,” Watts said. “If you didn’t have a good school system, people wouldn’t live in West Baton Rouge parish. You wouldn’t have the population growth if you didn’t have a good school system.”
Watts attributed much of the school district’s success to the community’s commitment to improving its schools, citing the $90 million tax bond issuance passed in 2016. Those funds have increased teachers’ salaries and improved school facilities for every grade level across the parish. The bonded debt is being paid for by an increase in property tax rates that began in 2018.
West Baton Rouge’s high score can be explained by its commitment to the factors used in the study, but the influence of geography and traffic is clear, too.
“I firmly believe traffic coming to and from WBR has been a major motivator for people to relocate (there)…” RE/MAX Realtor Sabrina Delapasse said. “[Home values] have definitely been influenced by families looking for a quality of life that is supported by wise spending of our tax dollars, strong community support, its school system, and the expectation of home ownership being a positive investment.”
Delapasse and Altazan agreed that with a healthy economy and the continued expansion of local industry, WBR residents can expect home values to continue to rise.
