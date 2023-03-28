West Baton Rouge Parish is a recipient of FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program to dredge and remove obstructions in the Bayou Stumpy Channel.
The project will affect the Stumpy Bayou Channel from the northernmost part of the parish down to LA Hwy 76 in Port Allen. Efforts aim to reduce flooding and improve drainage conditions in the area.
Representative Garret Graves has helped expedite funding for the project along with the parish and the state.
Work on Stumpy Bayou is projected to cost $1.8 million. Graves anticipates work to begin in late 2023, “This project has taken a lot longer than it should have to get approved, but based on some of the earlier estimates that we were working off of, they should be able to go to construction by the 3rd quarter of this year as long as everything lines up on permitting”
The starting location will be determined by a contractor by considering water studies and access to the worksites for machinery and removal of dredged material.
“Obviously the 2016 flood exposed a lot of vulnerabilities all over our region, so we were working with the parishes to help identify what their priorities were,” Representative Graves said.
The channel is composed of both natural and manmade sections, the latter of which was originally constructed in 1950, according to the Environmental Assessment performed in January 2023 by FEMA.
Graves also noted a stand-out feature of Stumpy Bayou Basin, “It’s a little unique because most of it is between two levees: you’ve got the Mississippi River levees on the East side, you’ve got the Atchafalaya levees on the West side and so, whenever you have big rain events like that, it’s very difficult to get water to the right places. This was something that was identified by President Berthelot," Graves also said, speaking of the 18,469-acre Stumpy Bayou area basin.
Request for funding through FEMA began with West Baton Rouge Parish and then traveled to state agencies before reaching the federal level. Other area projects to reduce flooding mentioned by Graves include pump improvements in Pointe Coupee Parish to move excess water to the Mississippi River.
FEMA’s Hazard Mitigation Grant Program requires a 25 percent match of funding to provide this specific grant. Graves told The West Side Journal this was met using a “global match” with Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) funding.
This is not a practice often taken; fund matching aims to encourage diverse investors in projects. However, Stumpy Bayou’s upgrade will be completed with federal funds alone.
“In this case, it was allowed and we did work with HUD earlier this year because we had communities that were so destroyed from the flood they didn’t have the discretionary resources that were available to match[…]” said Graves.
The HUD funding used to match comes from a $1.2 billion allotment for flood mitigation. HUD also has a separate fund of 1.7 billion for recovery from the 2016 flood in particular.
Graves stated this project is the first step with other increments expected, “As additional work is identified, we will be working on future phases with West Baton Rouge.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.