West Baton Rouge School district’s Supervisor of Secondary Education Julie Mayeux provided an update on the school district’s plans for the Reimagine Grant at the last school board meeting.
The Louisiana Department of Education (LDOE) announced the launch of the Reimagine School Systems program in September 2021. It is a $35 million grant encouraging school systems to create new, bold educational opportunities that improve student access to high-quality schools.
There were 80 applicants for the grant across the state and 36 grants were awarded representing 17 parishes. West Baton Rouge Parish was one of the school systems.
Each system will receive two phases of funding, according to the Louisiana Department of Education. Phase I funding is reserved for strategic planning and will be up to $350,000, with up to 25 percent of that reserved for required technical assistance. Most school districts will receive up to $1.5 million or more per grant during Phase II implementation.
Mayeux said the school district plans to create a WBR Career and Technical Education (CTE) Academy with the reimagine grant funds.
The academy’s purpose is to prepare students to graduate ready for college, careers, and life.
“This is so our students in high school can have access to the same programs,” Mayeux said. “We want equitable access for them, and this has been a vision for a very long time. This has given us an opportunity to do that.”
Garrett Landry, the founder and CEO of Steady State Impact Strategies explained the grant process at the meeting.
Landry said the reimagine grant is different from other grants the state has put forward because the reimagine is an outcomes-based grant.
“There are two phases,” he said. “There's a planning phase, which we’re in now and then there will be an implementation phase upon completion of the planning phase, from the district perspective, approval from the board that is the direction that we want to go and then approval from LDOE that we have met the criteria and the deliverables in the planning phase, we would then move to implementation.”
Landry said because the money is coming from a federal grant, it must be spent by Sept. 2024.
As far as the facility to house the Academy goes, Mayeux said the plan is to partner with Baton Rouge Community College to use one of the facilities on the Westside Campus in Port Allen until the school district builds its own facility.
The grant money can’t be used in the construction of the new facility.
The goal is to have the Academy up and running at the shared facility at BRCC for the 2023-24 school year for the school district to have its own facility by the 2024-25 school year.
