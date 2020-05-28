This fall, West Baton Rouge School District will offer virtual learning to students in “special circumstances” related to the coronavirus as part of the re-opening of campuses, according to Superintendent Wes Watts.
The district has offered virtual learning options for students with severe medical or behavioral problems for years. Now, schools will offer the same option for families with coronavirus-related issues, Watts said. Students and families will have to meet certain criteria to engage in online-only learning, he continued.
For example, a student with a medical condition or a student living with a family member who is especially vulnerable to the novel coronavirus will be able to participate in virtual learning.
“It won’t just be everybody gets to stay home because they want to do school at home,” Watts said. “Ideally, all of our kids will be back on campus. That is the strongest, best way for most students to learn.”
In these unprecedented times, offering families who are not comfortable sending their children back to campus due to health concerns has become a priority for WBR Schools. It will also ensure schools are “better prepared to teach students” during any future school closures, whether coronavirus-related or not. The decision to boost virtual learning capabilities comes amid a global pandemic and as hurricane season approaches. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration predicts a 60 percent chance of an above-normal hurricane season and a 30 percent chance of a “normal” one.
The district is now working to strengthen its virtual learning program by expanding its video library and offer “more direct instruction than what we offer now” through online learning. The library already includes videos from teachers and third-party resources, such as Khan Academy, which will keep the added workload for teachers to a minimum, Watts said.
The district is working on putting out a survey for parents and hosting focus groups to gather data and information from parents about how to best “build it for them” Watts said.
As far as what on-campus learning will look like in the fall depends on which phase of re-opening Louisiana is in and guidance from CDC.
