West Baton Rouge school system students had an overall four point gain on LEAP test results from the 2022-2023 school year, putting the school system among the top ten school systems in the state marking significant growth in LEAP test results, La. Department of Education announced on Aug. 3.
In addition, student test scores improved at every school in West Baton Rouge for 2022-2023. Growth across all schools averaged a four point overall gain.
Student test scores also improved in grade level content, which shows that WBR teachers are teaching the content students need, and students are comprehending that content.
West Baton Rouge student scores were the highest in English Language Arts. Because this score is based on reading comprehension and literary analysis, along with writing and grammar, advances in this score will result in gains in other subjects.
“We continue to work toward making the West Baton Rouge School System an ‘A’ school system in the state,” said Superintendent Dr. Chandler Smith. “The scores show WBR schools are moving in the right direction. The strong programs established to enhance growth, such as Professional Learning Communities, WIN Time, and the Leadership teams, are getting results.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.