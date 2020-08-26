West Baton Rouge Parish Schools and parish offices will be closed tomorrow due to the threat of Hurricane Laura, parish government announced Wednesday morning.
Trash pick up is canceled tomorrow.
Due to the Emergency Declaration signed earlier this week, the Thursday, Aug. 27 Parish Council Meeting is canceled. Those agenda items will be added to the next scheduled meeting of Thursday, Sept. 10.
