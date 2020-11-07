Approximately 200 students and faculty members of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools are currently quarantined due to exposure to someone who tested positive, Superintendent Wes Watts told parents in a letter Friday.
Those numbers reflect a district-wide count of exposures.
"As a district, 25 of our 4,000 students and employees on campus have currently tested positive for COVID-19," the letter reads.
Most of those cases have been contracted outside of the school setting, Watts added. He said the district positivity rate of .6% is "really good and very manageable."
The Louisiana Department of Health reports 855 #COVID19 cases reported to the state since November 5, 2020. The total number of cases reported to the state is 186,695. pic.twitter.com/zHRn8JjV6O— Louisiana Department of Health (@LADeptHealth) November 6, 2020
