West Baton Rouge Schools has suspended the school meals program indefinitely due to a shortage of masks, gloves and volunteers to deliver meals, according to Superintendent Wes Watts.
WBR Schools is trying to find a solution for students across the parish who depend on school meals to eat most days.
They are currently exploring private partnerships with local catering companies. Delivering meals via buses was nixed due to safety concerns, Watts said.
Watts expects to have a date set to resume the program early this week.
In the meantime, he advised families to “pray and hope we get a solution.”
The drive-thru meal pickup program began Wednesday, March 18 and served more than 1,200 meals per day. Families were able to pick up breakfast and lunch for students Wednesday through Friday at schools throughout the parish.
