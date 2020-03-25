West Baton Rouge Schools will resume the Meal Program for students on Friday, March 27 according to an announcement made on their Facebook page today.
Superintendent Wes Watts announced Monday the suspension of the program due to a lack of personal protection equipment like gloves and masks as well volunteers. Now, the program will resume with the assistance of local restaurants.
Meals will be available for pickup from 11 a.m. until 12:30 p.m. at Caneview K-8, Port Allen Middle School and Brusly High School beginning Friday, March 27.
WBR Schools requires at least one student under the age of eight to be in the vehicle upon meal pickup.
