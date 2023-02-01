With the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's election later this year Zack Simmers announced he is taking a leave from his current duties in the office to focus on campaigning.
Simmers announced on social media that he is leaving the sheriff's office effective Feb. 15 ahead of the upcoming election.
"Reaching this point has taken a lot of thought, soul searching and discussions with my wife, family, and friends for two reasons," he wrote in the letter. "First, I believe the Sheriff's Office needs to move in a new direction and transparency is needed to regain the trust and support of the citizens of West Baton Rouge Parish.
"Second, I believe taking leave is the right thing to do so that you know my commitment to the task of campaigning for sheriff," he added.
Simmers said he is using the next two weeks to wrap up his current workload before he takes the leave.
Simmers currently serves as a public relations deputy and liaison to the district attorney's office.
He is running against Dale Simoneaux who is the sheriff department's chief of operations.
