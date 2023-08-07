Three men campaigning for WBR Sheriff in the 2023 election participated in a forum at River Ministries International Church on Friday, August 4 in Addis. An estimated 150 people attended the event moderated by Pastor Butch LaBauve and Nick Hager.
The official qualifying dates for this office are August 8-10.
Leo Fontenot, Jeff Bergeron and Zack Simmers were present for questions formed by the leaders at the church and from the community.
Maj. Leo Fontenot attended Brusly High School and has served WBR since 1992 as a Jailor, then Sergeant and Motorcycle Enforcement Officer. Fontenot has served in the Traffic Division and as Court Bailiff. He currently works as Chief Administrative Officer at the WBR Sheriff’s Office. Fontenot has a combined 30 years as a public employee.
Jeff Bergeron has worked for the Attorney General’s Office for 31 years. He serves as Deputy Director, Police Officer Standards and Training (POST) Firearms Instructor and Training Coordinator. In 2009, Bergeron attended a 10-week professional course with the FBI National Academy. Bergeron is a lifelong resident of WBR Parish.
Maj. Zack Simmers is the liaison the Sheriff’s Office and District Attorney. However, he has taken administrative leave. “I wasn’t happy with the way that some things were going and I decided it would best for me to separate myself; to try to knock on every door in this parish and show people that I really want to be the Sheriff,” said Simmers.
The candidates were asked to share their motto for office and to discuss the scope of their power. Bergeron said he valued prevention over correction and that officers are not above the law. Fontenot stressed he would address all issues one at a time and that rudeness will not be tolerated. Simmers said he was in favor of proactive police work and stressed the importance of training and protecting WBR from nearby communities with higher crime rates.
Candidates were asked how they would build relationships in the community. Simmers said he’d focus on every school and every business in WBR. Bergeron named youth activities and church activities. Earlier Bergeron spoke of his involvement with community sports, “I’ve been a volunteer coach and mentor to the youth of our parish.” Fontenot mentioned mentoring programs within WBR neighborhoods.
The crime of EBR was a frequent topic of discussion. Candidates were asked how they would keep WBR safe from crime from across the river. Bergeron said communication with other area departments would be crucial. Fontenot said, “[…]we also have to aggressively patrol all the areas- the target areas, the problem areas. We have to make sure we have the man power in place, the resources, the trained officers.” Simmers echoed that communication was a key element and noted his position at the District Attorney’s Office has allowed him to be close with all the agencies in the 18th District.
Dale Simoneaux has also been campaigning for WBR Sheriff. Simoneaux was not present at the event. He did not reply to The West Side Journal for comment before publication.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.