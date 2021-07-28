On July 23, West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division arrested 58-year-old Douglas Strong for possession of drug paraphernalia and possession with intent to distribute. Deputies contacted Strong of Brooklyn, New York in the parking lot of Quality Inn and Suites at 131 N. Lobdell Hwy. Port Allen, LA 70767. With probable cause, officers searched the vehicle.
During the search, Strong was found to be in possession of 68 lbs. of methamphetamine, which would be over 400,000 dosage units. The approximate street value of this amount, according to police, is in excess of $600,000. Strong’s bail was set on Monday, July 26 for $1,000,000.
Major Zach Simmers of the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office said, “This is an example of proactive police work that aides in putting a stop to the illegal narcotics trade in and around our community.”
