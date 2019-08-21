West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns, Saturation Patrols for “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” throughout this Labor Day Holiday weekend including a Traffic Checkpoint Sunday Sept. 1, 2019, within the Parish of West Baton Rouge in an effort to ensure a safe driving conditions for motorist this holiday season.
WBR Sheriff's Office to conduct 'Click It or Ticket' and 'Driver Sober or Get Pulled Over' Sept. 1
