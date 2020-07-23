The WBR school district has seen a dramatic increase in Virtual Academy enrollment - from about 8% of the district’s students enrolled last week to nearly 20% this week.
The deadline to register students for the virtual-only option is this Friday, with classes beginning August 17, one week behind in-person instruction to allow time for Google Chromebook distribution, Superintendent Wes Watts told the WBR School Board Wednesday, July 22.
Once students enroll in the Virtual Academy, they may not opt back into in-person instruction for one semester, except in certain circumstances, Watts explained. Virtual Academy students also will not be eligible to participate in sports.
The district’s full reopening plan is expected to go out to parents along with a letter and video later this week. However, Watts provided general information on policies and procedures during the School Board and committee meetings.
The soft opening of West Baton Rouge Parish Schools has been moved to August 10 and 11, a few days after Gov. John Bel Edwards’ Phase Two extension is set to expire. Whether Gov. Edwards moves the state into Phase 3 or decides to hold in Phase 2 will dictate the school year schedule for middle and high school students.
In Phase 2, students in grades seventh through twelfth will attend on an alternating schedule, with half of the students attending classes on campus Monday, Wednesday and Friday in week one and Monday and Wednesday in week two. The other half of students will attend Tuesday and Thursday of week one and Tuesday, Thursday and Friday of week two. Due to their lower viral load, students in Head Start through sixth grade will attend school as regularly scheduled Monday through Friday.
The district has developed the plan and alternating schedule using the parent survey sent out last month, teacher focus groups, teacher focus groups, meetings with faculty and staff from each department as well as LDH and BESE. Watts meets with RKM Primary Care, which partners with the district to provide school clinics, today to discuss their role in reopening.
“We’re trying to put some standards in place but also give [teachers] flexibility,” Watts said.
The key components of those standards are: hand washing, social distancing and face coverings.
“These are the key,” Watts said, pointing to his American flag mask Wednesday.
Face coverings with be “mandated to the maximum extent possible” for students in third grade and above. The mandate applies to classroom instruction and while traveling around the campus but will not be enforced while students are on the bus to and from campus.
“I am really confident with what we have in place. We have vetted this to the max,” Watts said.
The guidance to be released by WBR Schools is expected to address procedures and policies related to sick days for teachers and students, whether a negative test result will be required to return to campus, contact tracing and more in-depth on-campus requirements. Decisions on whether students, teachers and faculty will be required to quarantine will be left to medical professionals, Watts said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.