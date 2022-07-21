With the news of Wes Watts resigning from the West Baton Rouge Parish School Board, many parents were wondering who would fill the superintendent position for the upcoming school year.
Parents want someone who cares about the quality of education their children consume and the status of the schools their children are attending. After months of wondering, West Baton Rouge Parish has an answer as to who will replace Watts.
The WBRP School Board is excited to announce the return of David Corona as the Interim Superintendent. Those who recognize this name may remember that Corona previously served on the school board from 2004 until 2014.
The board wanted to take its time to carefully select someone fit for the position while awaiting the right choice for a permanent superintendent. The board asked Corona to step in, and he was ecstatic to return.
Corona attended Port Allen High School throughout his high school career before studying at LSU for a master’s degree. From 1971 until 1974, he was employed at Episcopal High School as a math teacher and coach.
Corona left Episcopal for Istrouma High School from the remainder of 1994 until 1977 as a teacher and coach. During his time at Istrouma High School, he attended Nicholls to put six hours towards his master’s as a graduate’s assistant and a coach who taught math.
From 1977 until 1995, Corona worked at Tara High School as a teacher and coach. He became the assistant principal from 1983 until 1988 before becoming the principal until 1995.
After leaving Tara High School, he became an assistant superintendent in East Baton Rouge Parish before leaving the same year to become the superintendent of West Baton Rouge Parish.
When asked about his hopes for the upcoming school year, Corona said he wants to do what he can to help get students back in the classrooms.
He wishes to make sure the transition is smooth and works well for the students and teachers.
“I want to rekindle relations,” Corona said when asked about what he wants parents and students to know for the upcoming school year. With coronavirus putting a halt to the familiar teaching methods between students and teachers, communication was distorted.
Corona has always had a soft spot for students and making sure the education they receive is effective and accurate. He wishes to know what is happening in the classrooms and teachers’ lesson plans. He also hopes to see a rise in students’ scores on state tests upon the return of normalcy.
