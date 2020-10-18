On December 5, WBR Sheriff Deputies and volunteers will stand outside of Walmart, hoping to make a child’s dream come true this Christmas.
The Christmas Crusade for Children of WBR has been around for more than 25 years and will continue to improve as the years pass by.
Deputy Jamie Waters explains, “Many children would not even experience Christmas if it weren’t for this Christmas Crusade Program. It means a lot to a kid to have something to believe in.”
Sheriff Mike Cazes announced his office will begin taking applications for children on November 9 - 25 9 a.m.- 4p.m. at the WBR Law Enforcement Center. (Except for November 11)
Qualifications:
• Must apply in person (no phone applications taken)
• Must be a resident of WBR Parish.
• Must show proof of all household income.
• Age limit is 12 and under.
• Must be legal guardian of child.
• Must not be signed up for any other toy program.
New toy donations may be dropped off at the WBR Law Enforcement Center at 1150 Northwest Drive Port Allen, LA 70767.
No toy weapons or edible products accepted.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.