Authorities apprehended escaped West Baton Rouge inmate Kovaria Williams, 32, on Tuesday, Jan. 8.
Williams escaped on Nov. 15 around 10 p.m. by jumping a fence, according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office. He was serving an eight year sentence for probation revocation from a previous charge of aggravated domestic assault.
Williams was a trustee at the prison, having completed the re-entry program on Aug. 8, 2018 and had a job on the grounds. He arrived at the West Baton Rouge Detention Center on June 4, 2018, from the Catahoula Correctional Center, Major Zack Simmers with WBRSO said.
Williams' escape led to an internal investigation at the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center which led to the arrest of three corrections officers who were on shift the night he escaped.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.