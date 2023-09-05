The West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested a suspect in Friday night's deadly shooting.
Officials say Jarrettin R. Jackson II, 18, was arrested and is facing second-degree murder and attempted second-degree murder in connection with the shooting at halftime of the Sugar Cane Classic.
WBRSO says the shooting happened around 8:30 p.m. near the concession stand on the home side. Two people were injured. Ja'Kobe Queen, a 16-year-old Brusly High student died from his injuries and a 28-year-old bystander suffered minor injuries.
In a news release sent on Labor Day, the West Baton Rouge Parish School System said there will be additional law enforcement and trauma response teams on the high school campuses beginning Tuesday.
"We want parents to be assured that their kids will be safe in WBR schools," Superintendent Chandler Smith said.
The additional law enforcement presence will work in combination with the Zero Eyes Security System, which detects firearms or weapons in any school and notify's school security personnel.
Smith said there will be additional mental health personnel available.
"We will initiate the use of scanners and very limited secured entries at games and we will have increased law enforcement presence at games going forward," Smith said.
