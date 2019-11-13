Deputies with the West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office conducted a traffic stop on I-10 Sunday morning on a vehicle with a Texas license plate for a traffic violation.
The stop resulted in the arrest of the driver and the confiscation of about 163 pounds of marijuana with an estimated street value of $260,000.
While interviewing the driver, Patrick H. Green, deputies became suspicious of his nervous behavior coupled with the inconsistencies between his story and his passenger’s.
Deputies requested Green’s consent to search his vehicle, but he refused so a K-9 officer was brought to the scene.
“After the Louisiana State Police K-9 indicated a positive alert to narcotics odor on the vehicle, confirming the deputies’ suspicion, a search was conducted,” said Sheriff’s Office spokesman Maj. Zack Simmers. “While doing a search of the vehicle, deputies discovered the large amount of marijuana.”
