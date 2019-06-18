The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office identified Roy Jones, 33 of Kiln, MS., as the truck driver who dumped sand on the private road near Cash's Truck Stop Casino, causing a fatal ATV crash on Saturday, June 15.
Roy will be charged with misdemeanor criminal mischief and hauling an insecure load, which is a traffic violation, Lt. Ken Albarez said. The criminal mischief charge stems from tampering with private property without consent.
Roy admitted to intentionally dumping the sand onto the roadway to empty his truck container, Albarez said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.