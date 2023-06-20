A West Baton Rouge Parish correctional employee was fired after he was arrested for domestic abuse Tuesday.
West Baton Rouge Sheriff Mike Cases said Andre Charlot was charged with felony domestic abuse battery (child endangerment).
Officials say deputies responded to Charlot's home just before 1 p.m. Tuesday.
After a thorough investigation, Charlot was arrested and booked into the West Baton Rouge Parish Detention Center.
Charlot has been employed with the sheriff's office since October 2022 and was assigned to the jail.
Charlot is waiting for a 72-hour hearing before bond is set and is in protective custody at the facility.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.