A West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Deputy driving a Transitional Work Program van struck and killed a pedestrian on LA 1 near Emily Drive Friday at approximately 1:30 a.m., according to the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office.
The crash claimed the life of 37-year-old Clinell Robertson of Plaquemine.
WBRSO turned the investigation over to Louisiana State Police, per protocol.
The initial investigation by State Police revealed the crash occurred as 20-year-old Alberto Casco of Brusly, an on-duty West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff’s Office Deputy, was traveling southbound on LA Hwy 1 in a Sheriff’s Office 2016 Dodge Caravan. State Police also revealed Casco was driving with a suspended license. He was issued a ticket and not allowed the leave the scene Friday morning.
At the same time, Robertson, who was wearing dark colored clothing, was walking across the southbound lanes of travel. Casco was unable to avoid Robertson, and as a result the Caravan struck Robertson as he was walking in the roadway.
Robertson sustained fatal injuries as a result of the crash and was pronounced deceased at the scene by the West Baton Rouge Parish Coroner’s Office. Impairment on his part is unknown at this time. An autopsy and toxicology report will be completed by the coroner’s office.
Casco was properly restrained and was not injured. He was given a chemical breath test and showed no signs of impairment.
Casco was on his way to pick up inmates working the night-shift, and no inmates were in the van at the time of the crash, according to WBRSO.
This crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.