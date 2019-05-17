The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office placed a deputy on paid administrative leave after he crashed into a parking lot pole and tested positive for alcohol, Major Zach Simmers said.
Deputy David Smith reported hitting a pole in the Wal-Mart parking lot Friday morning. He tested positive for alcohol, blowing a 0.02, which is well below the legal limit but against WBRSO policy.
Any time a crash occurs in a unit, WBRSO requires a drug and alcohol screening of the deputy involved. The policy states that if a deputy blows under a .08, the legal limit, the investigation will be internal and administrative.
“He did the right thing and reported it,” Simmers said.
Smith was traveling at less than five miles per hour at the time of the collision and caused minor damage to the unit, Simmers said.
Smith will undergo a fitness for duty evaluation and disciplined further pending the results.
“He’s going to answer for this mistake,” Simmers continued.
He has been with the WBRSO since September 2017.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.