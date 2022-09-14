A West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office employee is no longer employed at the agency after she was arrested for felony theft, forgery and malfeasance in office.
Aimee Riviere, 36, of Port Allen, was arrested after warrants were issued in late August.
Riviere is accused of writing checks to herself from the West Baton Rouge Work Release Center Inmate account. She’s accused of allegedly stamping the signature section of the check with the office stamp, without the WBRSO’s approval.
In total, Riviere is accused of taking $4,996.16 with her arresting documents saying “this was done to permanently deprive the sheriff’s office of the said money.”
Riviere had been with WBRSO the last six years and worked in accounting over the West Baton Rouge Work Release Center. She was not authorized by anyone at WBRSO to take the money, according to documents.
Sources said Riviere has since been terminated from WBRSO.
