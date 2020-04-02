The world's oldest person to run coast to cost, Ernest Andrus, passed through West Baton Rouge today with an escort from the West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office on April 2.
Andrus, a World War II veteran, is raising money to return the USS LST 325 - the only operational LST in World War II configuration afloat in US waters- to Normandy for a D-Day Memorial Service and beach it at the location where it was on D-Day.
He started on October 7, 2013 by touching the Pacific Ocean at Mission Beach in San Diego, CA and touched the Atlantic Ocean on Saint Simons Island near Brunswick, GA on August 20, 2016 just one day after celebrating his 93rd birthday. That mission raised enough money for the LST 325 Memorial Inc. to bring the ship to American waters from the Isle of Crete in Greece.
Now, he's running three days a week across the country to raise money for the D-Day Service, or to at least keep the ship in sea worthy condition and take it to other ports.
For more information or to donate, visit www.coast2coastruns.com.
