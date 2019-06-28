The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns, Saturation Patrols for “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” throughout the 4th of July Holiday Season, including a Traffic Checkpoint on Sunday June 30, 2019 in West baton Rouge Parish in an effort to ensure a safe driving conditions for motorist this holiday season.
