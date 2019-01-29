The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is searching for a man wanted on three counts of theft.
Michael W. Sanders, 49 with no known address, is accused of stealing alcohol from stores in the Lobdell area. He is known to be in the area South of I-10 and North of LSU.
He is 5'8, weighs 140 lbs., has brown eyes and black hair.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.