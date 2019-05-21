The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will conduct Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns, Saturation Patrols for “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” throughout the high school graduation week and Memorial Day Holiday season ro ensure the safety of local motorists.
The extra patrols include a Traffic Checkpoint on Sunday May 26, 2019 at an undisclosed West Baton Rouge location in an effort to ensure safe driving conditions for our students and motorist this holiday.
