The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in identifying a suspect wanted for a burglary that occurred at the Port Allen Walmart.
The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 35-45 years old wearing a white baseball cap, black shirt and grey shorts with three black stripes on the legs.
The suspect was seen entering the Walmart through the garden section and then later exiting with a shopping cart full of stolen items. The suspect was seen again later in the evening entering the Walmart through the garden section, this time wearing a red hoodie, before stealing a lawn mower.
The suspect was last seen getting into a dark colored SUV that was parked on the roadway, near the rear of Walmart.
If you have any information, please contact Det. Christopher Bouquet at 225-382-5240 or the Greater Baton Rouge Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP.
