The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for the public assistance in identifying a person involved in a hit and run at Hwy. 15 and Rosedale Rd. on October 5.
If you have any information on this vehicle or the person driving, please contact Detective Chris Bouquet at 225-382-5240.
If the video player below does not work, you may view the full video here.
