The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is seeking help from the public identifying a woman who allegedly stole a wallet from a buggy in Walmart.
On Oct. 5, the woman removed a wallet accidentally left in a Walmart buggy in the parking lot around 4:35 p.m. She then placed the wallet in the back passenger seat of a Gray Chevrolet 2500, with a tool box and ladder in the bed.
The truck was driven by an unknown male, that met her there. He then left without going in the store.
If you have any information that will help authorities solve this case, please call WBRSO Detective Randy Austin at 225-382-5200.
