The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office is asking for help identifying a suspect involved in the aggravated burglary of a local office.
On October 3 at 5:40 a.m. the suspect entered a parked vehicle and stole high-end electronics. Video surveillance captured the suspect exiting the vehicle and later walking around the office with a firearm clinched in his right hand.
Anyone with information on the identity and location of this person is urged to contact West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division at (225) 382-5200 or Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-STOP (7867).
