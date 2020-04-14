The West Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office issued a missing person alert for 39-year-old Peter Alex Cannella.
He was last seen on Monday, April 6 between 8 and 9 a.m. leaving his residence in Port Allen wearing a white or white striped button-up shirt and blue jeans.
Cannella is approximately six feet tall and 173 lbs. with blue eyes, brown hair, a crew cut hair style, and glasses.
He was last seen driving a gray 2011 Ford pickup truck with Michigan License Plate DPE5425.
Cannella is a frequenter of Catholic Churches in various areas.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is urged to contact Detective Richard Barnett at the West Baton Rouge Sheriffs Office at (225) 343-9234.
