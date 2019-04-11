West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will be conducting the Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns, Saturation Patrols for “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” throughout this Easter Holiday Season, including a Traffic Checkpoint Sunday April 14, 2019 in an effort to ensure a safe driving conditions for motorist this holiday season.
