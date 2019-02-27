The West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office will conduct Louisiana Highway Safety Commission sponsored campaigns, Saturation Patrols for “Click It or Ticket It” and “Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over” to kick off the Mardi Gras weekenend.
A DWI checkpoint will be in effect on Thursday, Feb. 28.
Motorists are urged to celebrate wisely, follow all traffic laws, and dial *LSP (*577) if they observe other motorists operating in an unsafe manner – especially those who appear to be operating under the influence. With the increase in end of summer and Labor Day holiday gatherings and traffic, motorists are urged to plan ahead, designate a sober driver, always ensure all occupants are properly restrained, and exercise patience on our roadways.
Motorists can access real-time information about road conditions, construction activities and other critical incidents by dialing 511. Travelers can also access this information by visiting the LaDOTD 511 Traveler Information System Website at www.511la.org.
