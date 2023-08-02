The annual Stuff the Bus initiative to gather school supplies for students took place on Wednesday, July 26, from 6 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Reports after the event showed a total value of $11,683.62 in donations.
A total of $10,015.62 in supplies were collected on-site, along with cash or gift card donations of $1,668. Groups present were WBRZ, Raising Cane's restaurant, the WBR bus drivers, WBR teachers, and administrators.
Music blared from speakers outside the Walmart in Port Allen, where the bus was parked. The tradition has served the community for years. Purchases from within the store were brought to tables where volunteers collected and tracked donations for later distribution. Donations stay in the parish.
The Stuff the Bus event has been in WBR for over ten years, and the influx of supplies has varied. The monetary and gift card donations will be divided equally, and WBR school principals will select supplies at their sites.
Children who need supplies on their first day are encouraged to contact their homeroom teacher or school counselor to access donated items. Items have been transferred to the school board office as of July 31.
The WBR Parish School District is welcoming 4,200 students at the start of the 2023-24 school year.
