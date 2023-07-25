Robert Primus, who served three years as principal at White Castle High School, will have a new job title for the upcoming school year.
Primus was recently promoted to the position of supervisor of instructional technology and career technical education for the school system.
“He has been a good administrator and I’m looking forward to his work in a new capacity,” Iberville Parish School Superintendent Louis Voiron said.
Upon accepting the position, Primus posted the following message on social media:
“To the White Castle Community: I truly thank you for the past three years. Today is bittersweet, as I have a job with the Iberville Parish School Board as the Supervisor of Instruction and Career Technical Education.
“During my time here, we have accomplished so much as a school! We truly have an amazing faculty, staff, and students at WCHS who all have limitless potential. The lessons that I have learned during my time here at WCHS have prepared me to lead in a different role in IPSB, and I look forward to helping ALL schools and students in IPSB flourish. Thank you for the opportunity to lead WCHS as it will always have a special place in my heart. I look forward to seeing WCHS continue to excel.”
Primus had served as assistant principal at Plaquemine High prior to becoming principal at White Castle High. He joined PHS after several years as a teacher coach at Port Allen High School.
