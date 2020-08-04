A Wendy’s could be coming soon to West Baton Rouge. The parish issued a building permit around June 22 to the fast-food restaurant chain for a restaurant at 214 S. Lobdell Hwy., where a Shoney’s restaurant was formerly located.
Construction is now visible, though a completion date for the project has not been provided.
The contractor is Douglass Cook Enterprises, LLC.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.