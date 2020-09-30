West Baton Rouge bars are back open - in a way. After two weeks with a 3.7 percent positivity rate, West Baton Rouge Parish bars may open at 25% of capacity, up to 50 patrons, with table service only.
Parish President Riley “PeeWee” Berthelot said he sent notice to the ATC to opt-in, allowing bars to open as soon as today.
“It’s not wide open but at least they can have something coming in,” he said.
Live music, sitting at the bar and drinks after 11 p.m. are not allowed under the Phase 3 guidance.
Jack’s Place owner Jill Saia said they plan to open the doors tomorrow, which is right on time for their weekly Jack’s Running Club. Saia hopes this reopening will last longer than the one allowed in mid-June, which lasted about three weeks.
“It costs an awful lot of money to start it up and close down it again and start it up again,” Saia said.
Parishes where bars re-open then show positivity rates for the virus of 10% or more will close again. Berthelot said he doesn’t see things going “back to the way it was” any time soon, but he thinks West Baton Rouge is headed in the right direction.
West Baton Rouge is one of four parishes in the Greater Baton Rouge Region to reopen bars today. Bars in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana and Pointe Coupee are also allowed to open. Bars in Iberville Parish were allowed to open last week.
On Wednesday, the Louisiana Department of Health reported 912 confirmed cases of coronavirus and 41 resident deaths.
