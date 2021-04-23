The West Baton Rouge Fire Department, DOW Westside YMCA and State Fire Marshal's Office have teamed up to host a two-day West Baton Rouge Community Vaccine Event.
Moderna vaccines will be available for free on Monday, April 26 and Wednesday, April 28 from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. at the DOW Westside YMCA.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.